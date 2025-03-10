Keith Thurman Looking To Re-Establish Himself vs. Brock Jarvis
It has been a long and winding road for Keith Thurman.
Now, the former unified champion is set to make his return on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia against Brock Jarvis. With it being his first fight since 2022, he's looking to assert himself in a stacked junior middleweight division.
“This fight for me is my comeback fight to re-establish myself in the beautiful sport of boxing, to let the fight fans see who is this old, 36-year-old, Thurman," Thurman said. "What can he do? We know what he's done, what can he do."
Thurman's (30-1, 22 KOs) career has been marred by inactivity over the last six years. He's only fought three times since he became the unified champion on March 4, 2017, with a split decision win over Danny Garcia.
Thurman got a pair of decision victories over Josesito Lopez and Mario Barrios and suffered the lone defeat of his career, a split decision loss to eight-division champion and Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in that span.
Thurman, 36, was lined up to fight Tim Tszyu for the WBO and WBC junior middleweight titles on March 30, 2024, but a bicep injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. Tszyu went on to lose to Sebastian Fundora by split decision, then lost to IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev by third round stoppage.
Should Thurman win against Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) and Tsyzu handles his business against Joey Spencer on April 6 in Australia, things could rekindle between the two. Should Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) be the name that pops up next for Thurman, the former undisputed welterweight champion said he'd be more than willing to finally step in the ring against him.
For now, though, Thurman is looking to handle his business against Jarvis before moving onto the next fight.
“The world will see what Thurman brings to the table," Thurman said. "From there I'll just be waiting for the next contract.
The Latest Boxing News
Rolly Romero Backs Gervonta Davis To Beat Lamont Roach In Rematch
Floyd Mayweather Announces "Baby" Trip To Asia This Month
Top 5 Fights To Make In Boxing, Feat. Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Oleksandr Usyk, Dmitry Bivol & More
Boxing Schedule (Mar 10-16): Dates & Times For Thurman vs Jarvis, Ball vs Doheny, Kenshiro Teraji & More