Boxing

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis Fight Prediction And Betting Odds

Predictions and betting odds for Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis.

Lewis Watson

Keith Thurman returns to the ring after three years this week against Brock Jarvis
Keith Thurman returns to the ring after three years this week against Brock Jarvis / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

After over three years of inactivity, "One Time" Keith Thurman returns to the ring on Wednesday against Australian Brock Jarvis.

Injury has plagued the the career of the 36-year-old and with Father Time creeping around the corner, Thurman is hoping to fast-track his way to another world title opportunity.

Brock Jarvis is a good domestic level fighter in Australia, has just one defeat on his record, but hasn't faced someone with the skill and experience of the former welterweight king.

Let's check out the odds for the Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis contest courtesy of Draftkings.

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis Moneyline Odds

Moneyline: Thurman -357, Jarvis +260

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Thurman +110, Jarvis +650

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis decision odds

Decision: Thurman +188, Jarvis +600

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis total rounds

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -138/Under +100)

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis prediction

If Keith Thurman has anything left in his tank, then he needs to beat Jarvis convincingly.

Hand and arm injuries over the past three years have raised big question marks over the legitimacy of Thurman's return to action, and with the home crowd behind him, Jarvis will be eager to spoil the come back.

But even at 50% of his best self, Thurman should be able to box his way to a points win on Wednesday night, opening the conversations for a bigger payday before he sails off into the sunset.

Jarvis may get pockets of success, but his first round TKO at the hands of Liam Paro in 2022 underlined his limitations.

Winner: Keith Thurman

How To Watch Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis

  • Date: Wednesday 12th March
  • Card start time: 3 a.m EST
  • TV/Stream: Australian PPV
  • Location: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Boxing News

Ryan Garcia And Devin Haney Exchange Barbs At Press Conference

Eddie Hearn Sides With Jake Paul In Canelo Alvarez Dispute

Hasim Rahman Makes Bold Prediction On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Rolly Romero Blasts Ryan Garcia Ahead Of Press Conference

Published
Lewis Watson
LEWIS WATSON

Lewis is a seasoned sports writer from London and has covered boxing across the globe for publications including Boxing News, The Guardian and SB Nation. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America, giving him voting rights at the annual International Boxing Hall of Fame inductions. Roman Gonzalez, Ricky Hatton and Roberto Duran make up a frightening trio of his favourite fighters.