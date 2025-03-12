Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis Fight Prediction And Betting Odds
After over three years of inactivity, "One Time" Keith Thurman returns to the ring on Wednesday against Australian Brock Jarvis.
Injury has plagued the the career of the 36-year-old and with Father Time creeping around the corner, Thurman is hoping to fast-track his way to another world title opportunity.
Brock Jarvis is a good domestic level fighter in Australia, has just one defeat on his record, but hasn't faced someone with the skill and experience of the former welterweight king.
Let's check out the odds for the Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis contest courtesy of Draftkings.
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Thurman -357, Jarvis +260
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Thurman +110, Jarvis +650
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis decision odds
Decision: Thurman +188, Jarvis +600
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -138/Under +100)
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis prediction
If Keith Thurman has anything left in his tank, then he needs to beat Jarvis convincingly.
Hand and arm injuries over the past three years have raised big question marks over the legitimacy of Thurman's return to action, and with the home crowd behind him, Jarvis will be eager to spoil the come back.
But even at 50% of his best self, Thurman should be able to box his way to a points win on Wednesday night, opening the conversations for a bigger payday before he sails off into the sunset.
Jarvis may get pockets of success, but his first round TKO at the hands of Liam Paro in 2022 underlined his limitations.
Winner: Keith Thurman
How To Watch Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis
- Date: Wednesday 12th March
- Card start time: 3 a.m EST
- TV/Stream: Australian PPV
- Location: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
