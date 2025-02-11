Keyshawn Davis Calls Out Gervonta Davis Ahead Of Denys Berinchyk Fight
Keyshawn Davis may be set for his first world title fight on Friday against Denys Berinchyk, but that isn't stopping him from having his sights set on one of the biggest stars in boxing.
"The Businessman" went on Fight Hub TV and spoke about a potential bout against Gervonta "Tank" Davis. While that fight is one that many fans would love to see, Keyshawn doesn't foresee himself receiving an offer to fight Tank.
"I would love to fight [Tank]," Keyshawn said. "He don't got the balls to fight me. I really just feel the way...I don't think he really got the balls to see me on contract and fight me."
Keyshawn, who was an Olympic silver medalist in 2021, has rapidly ascended the ranks and is set to fight for a world title in just his 13th fight as a pro. With a win, Keyshawn would be one of the major titleholders at lightweight alongside Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson and Tank.
While any combination of those four fighters fighting each other would make for one of the best fights in boxing, Keyshawn vs. Tank could have a strong case as the best of the bunch.
But for as big as that fight could be, Keyshawn (12-0, 8 KOs) said he isn't going to chase a bout against Tank (30-0, 28 KOs). Rather, he plans on making his own path and seeing where that leads him. Keyshawn also compared it to the situation with Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez, saying there are two top guys, but one is waiting for the other to show they're interested in a potential bout.
MORE: Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Winnings From Super Bowl Bets
"I'm just waiting to send me a contract, bro," Keyshawn said. "I feel like, with me and him, making a fight is easier because everybody knows who the A side is. Everybody knows what the f*** going on when it comes down to me and him as far as making a fight. I feel like it's actually a really easy fight to make and it's definitely easy promoting it."
Keyshawn faces Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) in a battle of unbeaten fighters on Friday at Madison Square Garden for the WBO title in the lightweight division.
