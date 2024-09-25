Keyshawn Davis Dismisses Devin Haney As A Threat
By Miriam Onyango
If Keyshawn Davis had the opportunity to battle Devin Haney, the former two-division world champion, he says he would win hands down. According to Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), Haney lacks the strength to force him to appreciate what he has to offer and is unable to stop him from striking.
Haney would have a nightmare if he couldn't stop Keyshawn with movement, jabbing, and clutching due to his striking power and Crawford-like fighting style. Some believe Keyshawn is going to be the next Crawford and that he will become a great athlete. In order to prevent him from losing, Top Rank feels that way since they match him well and place him in headliners.
Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn (2020) believes that a large part of Haney's career success stemmed from his size advantage over opponents at 135 and 140. Haney appeared gigantic in the ring following his rehydration and appeared out of place against his smaller opponents in several of the battles. Sadly, that is currently the way the sport is played.
After losing to Ryan Garcia in April of last year, Haney's career has lost a lot of its luster, and he is no longer given the red carpet treatment. It appears as though Haney is just a common peasant working the field and giving the King his taxes, no longer a member of the royalty. Haney's reputation and the way he is currently treated have both suffered as a result of that defeat against Ryan.
“I feel like me and Devin Haney would be an easy fight for me. It would be super easy, and I know I would stop Devin Haney. I’ve been saying this before the Ryan fight. He just don’t got nothing for me,” said Keyshawn Davis in media reports.
“You don’t got no power. You got nothing for me to worry about. What are you going to do to stop me? With what I got coming with, I don’t feel like he’s got nothing to stop me. His defense is not that good. I feel like I got better defense than him,” added Keyshawn about Devin Haney.