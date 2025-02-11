Keyshawn Davis Makes Bold Prediction vs Denys Berinchyk
Keyshawn Davis is set to face the biggest test of his career when he faces Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title.
Despite the challenge that lies ahead for "The Businessman," he's planning on doing something he's yet to do in his young career.
"I expect a first-round knockout, honestly," Davis said on Fight Hub TV. "I already feel like I can do that and I'm definitely going to try and go in there to get that done."
Davis, a silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after losing to undefeated Cuban lightweight Andy Cruz in the gold medal match, entered the pro ranks as a highly touted prospect and has lived up to the billing. "The Businessman" is coming off of an impressive second-round stoppage of Gustavo Lemos and his resume includes a sixth-round stoppage of Jose Pedraza.
"I'm definitely grateful for this opportunity," Davis said. "People don't get a chance to become world champions. People gotta wait longer than I gotta wait to become a world champion. I'm grateful for this. I feel like it means more for my family than it actually means for me...It just helps me do what I want to do."
Becoming one of the four major titleholders is far from an easy task, though, on paper. Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs), 36, won the previously vacant WBO lightweight title with a split decision victory over Emanuel Navarrete on May 18. The undefeated Ukrainian also boasts an Olympic pedigree, having won the silver medal in 2012.
MORE: Turki Alalshikh Wants To See Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson
If Davis, 25, can become the first man to defeat Berinchyk, he'd join a star-studded group of champions in the lightweight division, with Vasiliy Lomachenko (IBF), Gervonta Davis (WBA) and Shakur Stevenson (WBC) being the other three champions at 135 pounds. But if Berinchyk were to upset the apple cart, it'd easily send a shockwave through the division and prove he also belongs among the elite in the division.
Davis vs. Berinchyk takes place on Friday at New York's Theater at Madison Square at 9 p.m. ET.
