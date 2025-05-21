Manny Pacquiao Officially Announces Return vs Mario Barrios
Boxing's worst-kept secret is now official.
Manny Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division champion, announced on X that he will return to the ring after being retired for nearly four years to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
"I’m back," Pacquiao wrote. "On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Let’s make history!"
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who is set to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class in June, last fought on Aug. 21, 2021, losing to Yordenis Ugas in a one-sided unanimous decision. The Filipino superstar's last win came on July 20, 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision at the MGM Grand to become the WBA welterweight champion.
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) became the interim WBC welterweight champion on Sept. 30, 2023, when he dropped Ugas twice en route to a unanimous decision victory. After he defended the interim belt with a unanimous decision win over Fabian Maidana, Barrios was elevated to WBC welterweight champion in August after Terence Crawford vacated the title following his move up to 154 pounds.
In Barrios' lone fight as the full titlist, he fought to a draw against Abel Ramos on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul on Nov. 15. Barrios has also faced Thurman (30-1, 23 KOs) in 2022, losing by unanimous decision.
If Pacquiao were to pull off the upset, he'd become the second-oldest champion in boxing history, surpassing the late great two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman. Pacquiao would only trail Bernard Hopkins, who won a light heavyweight title at 49 years old.
