Gervonta Davis' Hairstylist Pulls Out Receipts After Hair Grease Controversy
If you're a boxing fan, you're surely already well aware of what happened in the ninth round of the March 1 fight between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight championship.
A moment after absorbing a few punches from Roach Jr., Davis dropped to one knee before going over to his corner and asking them to wipe his face. While this knee should have been counted as a knockdown and Davis deducted one point, referee Steve Willis didn't deem Tank's knee a knockdown.
Therefore, when the fight was scored as a majority draw, fans couldn't help but notice that Davis' knee being (correctly) called a knockdown would have resulted in Roach Jr. earning the split-decision win and Davis receiving the first loss of his professional career.
After the fight, Tank asserted that he took a knee because he had some of the product (specifically grease) from his hair in his eyes during that ninth round, and it was impacting his vision.
“I just got my hair done two days ago and she put grease in my [expletive],” Davis said in his post-fight interview. “So the [expletive] was like, You know when you’re sweating and things like that and the grease come in my face, it burnt my eye.”
However, now Davis' hairstylist for the fight (who goes by @leebthebrand on Instagram) is calling Tank out for his post-fight comments.
On March 2, the hairstylist reposted an Instagram story that shows Davis' hair before the fight and was captioned, "Take a loook aroundddd, You see an overlode of grease everywhere? Newssss flash, You're not 🫶🏾😒 @leebthebrand still ate those braids up but dont make my girl the reason for it being a draw 🙃".
Among the other Instagram posts she had made include her saying, “I did his hair WEDNESDAY, It's SATURDAY! He did press, gym and weigh in. That's no excuse, how much grease did I use damn”.
She also posted a photo of her shop with the caption, “Is the grease in the room with us?".
And finally, she pulled out the receipts by posting a photo of the ingredients of the (alleged) product she used in his hair with the caption, "The grease in question ."
Regardless of the hair grease's role in the draw, it's hard to imagine Davis will be returning to this hairstylist anytime soon.
