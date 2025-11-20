Legendary UFC Double Champion On Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight: "That's Bad, Bro"

The boxing community is buzzing about Jake Paul facing former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, which will take place in Miami, Florida, on December 19.

Most fans feel like Jake Paul has bitten off more than he can chew with this fight. Joshua is five inches taller than him, about 50 pounds heavier (assuming Paul doesn't balloon up to 227 pounds from his normal 200-pound fighting weight, which he did for his fight against Mike Tyson), and has much more experience and training in the ring.

Joshua is also still just 36 years old, which means Paul's detractors can't point to him being too old to fight the 28-year-old former YouTube sensation.

Despite his age, there's a case to be made that Joshua's best days are behind him. What's for sure is that his power hasn't forsaken him, which is shown by the terrifying knockout he produced against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou when the two fought on March 8, 2024.

Anthony Joshua BRUTALLY knocks out Francis Ngannou in the second round.



🎥 @MikeBohn pic.twitter.com/6DeRyiVcOA — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier Sends Clear Message About Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight

Speaking of former UFC heavyweight champions, Daniel Cormier (who was once a double-champion in the iconic MMA promotion, holding the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts at the same time) spoke about Jake fighting Joshua to Logan Paul, which was published on YouTube on November 19.

When Logan told Cormier that the fight is real, Cormier said, "There's gonna be some rules in place for Anthony not to..."

Logan said there aren't any rules keeping Joshua from doing to Paul the same thing he did to Ngannou. Cormier then added, "I keep telling people this. This is where people are f****** up, especially these MMA dudes: Stop treating Jake like he's not a boxer. It has been five years now of pure boxing with great coaches and great training partners! He has gotten a lot better. He can fight, man."

When Logan asked about it being Anthony Joshua he's fighting, Cormier said, "That's bad, bro."

Aug 16, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Daniel Cormier during weigh ins for UFC 241 at Anaheim Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Logan then mentioned the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight, and Cormier said, "[Paul] is kind of crazy. Francis wasn't training in boxing at the level [of Paul]. I would imagine, if Jake gets hurt, he knows how to hold like a boxer. Because in boxing, you've got to clinch when you can get hurt.

"Listen to me right here, let me tell you this: If [Paul] fights Anthony Joshua, with no parameters in place, you all better give Jake Paul his credit. I will, because that’s brave," Cormier continued while looking into the camera.

DC’s first reaction to Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua 👀🔥



In Logan Paul’s vlog, Daniel Cormier gave his first reaction to Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. DC said,



“That’s bad, bro… that’s bad.”



“Listen to me right here — let me tell you this. If he fights Anthony Joshua with no… pic.twitter.com/PJr6At8V6B — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 20, 2025

Cormier saying he believes Paul will know how to "hold" Joshua if he gets hurt suggests he believes Paul knows what he's doing. But that don't keep Joshua from hurting him.

