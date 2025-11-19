Jake Paul's Family Reacts To Anthony Joshua Fight News

Ever since it became official that Jake Paul would be fighting against Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a Netflix card on December 19, the boxing community has been sharing the same sentiment: that Paul is likely facing his first knockout loss.

There's no question that Joshua has a significant skill and experience advantage over Paul. However, the same can be said about many of Paul's past opponents, including Gervonta "Tank" Davis, whom he was supposed to face earlier in November before the fight was cancelled due to domestic violence charges against Tank.

But the difference between Joshua and Paul's past and previously scheduled opponents is that Joshua is 6'6" and weighs 245 pounds. Not to mention that he's only 36 years old. Therefore, many feel like Paul bit off much more than he can chew to entertain fans, which could end with fans seeing Paul's back flat on the canvas next month.

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

Jake Paul's Family's Opinion on Anthony Joshua Fight Speak Volumes

Back in March, Paul called Joshua out during an episode of his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul. His doing so prompted his brother, Logan, to say, "When you called out Anthony Joshua... were you on cocaine? Why did you do that?"

When Jake responded by saying that Joshua's chin is gone, Logan added, "But he's still Anthony Joshua."

This is the similar sort of sentiment that the rest of Paul's family has been sharing since the fight with Joshua became official. Jake posted a November 19 YouTube video that included him revealing the fight news to his mom, dad, and brother.

When Jake told his mom about the Joshua fight, she said, "No! Ohhh, no. Are you crazy?"

Jake then asked his mom whether she was scared. She said, "No. I'm terrified."

Paul's father said, "The heavyweight? No way, dude. Are you for real?" before adding that he believes Jake is going to knock Joshua out.

The next clip showed Logan running up to Jake while he was in a training room to ask whether the news about him fighting Joshua was real. When Jake responded that it was, Logan said, "Holy s***. Let me just take a second. Is this m*********** out of his mind?"

At least Paul's family is willing to be honest about how insane the prospect of him fighting Joshua seems. Perhaps Jake's mom would be wise not to watch the December 19 fight live.

