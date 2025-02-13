Teddy Atlas Reveals Prediction For Keyshawn Davis vs Denys Berinchyk
Can Keyshawn Davis pass the first big test of his career when he fights Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title?
Hall of Fame boxing trainer Teddy Atlas thinks so. Atlas made his prediction for Berinchyk vs. Davis and tabbed Davis to win his first world title largely because of the growth he's made in the last year.
"I think Keyshawn wins his first title," Atlas said on his podcast, The Fight With Teddy Atlas.
"He's young. He's got the body to move up. I think this will be his first of more than one world title. I think he's mature [and] seasoned. He's improved over the last year. He sits down more [on his punches]. Before, he moved too much. He always had talent. He was a silver medalist for the Olympics, but now he's becoming a pro. Now, in the last year, he sits down more [and] he places his punches. He controls [and] he knows his identity."
The matchup pits two undefeated former Olympic silver medalists. Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs), 36, won the Olympic silver medal in 2012 and became the WBO lightweight champion with a split decision win over Emanuel Navarrete. Meanwhile, Davis (12-0, 8 KOs), 25, has risen rapidly through the ranks after winning the Olympic silver medal in 2021 and is coming off a second-round stoppage of Gustavo Lemos.
Atlas noted the strengths of Berinchyk's game, including his awkward movement and ability to get in and out of range out of orthodox and southpaw.
"Berinchyk is very unorthodox [and] very awkward," Atlas said. "He's solid technically. He's not a puncher, but he's solid, where he'll use his legs, he'll get off quick [and] move in and out [and] try to keep you off balance. Look to counter [and] ook to beat you to the punch. Mix it up a little bit, but it ain't going to be that easy against Keyshawn."
MORE: Keyshawn Davis And Denys Berinchyk Have Fiery Press Conferences Ahead Of Fight
Still, even with the challenges Berinchyk can pose, Atlas believes it's Davis' time to win his first world title and catapult himself among the elite in a loaded lightweight division.
"Keyshawn is ready to win the title. He's going to stabilize him with his jab on the outside, go to the body [to] take away some of that in and out [movement] by taking air out of the tires. I think Keyshawn wins the title."
Berinchyk and Davis will clash on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on ESPN.
The Latest Boxing News
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Oleksandr Usyk Comments On Whether Tyson Fury Will Stay Retired
Former UFC Champion Blasts Jake Paul for Attacking Canelo Alvarez
Insider Explains What Led To Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Negotiation Failure