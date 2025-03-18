Omari Jones Can Become Orlando's Hometown Hero
Saturday night was a dream coming to life for Omari Jones.
His promoter, Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn, said Jones' dream was to make his professional debut in his hometown of Orlando, FL. Not only did the dream come to fruition, Jones drew the largest roar from the crowd on the night and he delivered for the home faithful, stopping Alessio Mastronunzio in the 2nd round at the Caribe Royale while donning the throwback Orlando Magic gear.
Jones was a bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and was the only American to nab a medal. Despite the daunting task that comes with making the jump from the amateurs to the pros, Jones said there was no difference between the two after thanking the home crowd for its support.
"It felt like I was back at the Olympics," Jones said after the win. "Like I've been saying through the whole press conference that it's nothing new to me. Shout out to USA Boxing for giving me the platform and being able to shine on big stages and things like that [and[] to have me prepared for this moment [on] the big stage. I've been ready. No nerves. I just come out and do what I was born for."
MORE: Dmitry Bivol Offers Expert Insight Into Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Beyond his performance and already having his second bout set for April 12 on the undercard of Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantis Stanionis at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ., the support Jones received was potentially a sign of what potentially lies ahead for the Olympian.
In a smaller venue like the Caribe Royale, the crowd was easily behind Jones the most. He could be poised to be the first fighter to truly make Orlando their home as he looks rise the ranks.
Former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver and former junior middleweight secondary titlist Erickson Lubin both fought out of Orlando, but neither really made Orlando their home base as they progressed in their careers, nor once they began fighting for world titles.
Lubin has only fought in Florida four times and will make his fifth appearance in the state and first since 2016 when he faces the undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr. In his 38 fights, Tarver fought in Florida eight times but never stepped into the squared circle in Orlando.
Orlando has played host to some big fights like Bakhram Murtazaliev's third-round knockout over Tim Tszyu to retain his IBF junior middleweight title and long before then, International Boxing Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto stopped Delvin Rodriguez at the then-called Amway Center, which is now the Kia Center, where the Orlando Magic play.
That could soon change with the arrival of Jones if he can continue to live up to the lofty expectations that have been placed upon him. If Hearn has his way, Saturday was just the start of something special between Jones and his hometown of Orlando.
"It's been a while since there's been some big-name world champions from Orlando," Hearn said. "I believe over the next couple of years, this guy is going to be filling not just this place, but arenas in Orlando as well. You should be very proud of this young man. He's a great ambassador for Orlando, the city, America, and this is just the beginning."
Hearn added: "When a city gets behind these fighters, it's a special journey. Stay locked to this young man, Orlando. He's going to do you proud."
And if all goes according to plan for Jones, he won't be on the undercard next time he steps into the ring at the Caribe Royale.
"Hopefully next time I'll be headlining," Jones said.
