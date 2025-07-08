Mexican Boxer Found Dead In Phoenix Hotel Room Just Hours After Fight
Pedro Antonio 'Tony' Rodriguez was found dead inside his Phoenix hotel room just hours after the 37-year-old fought at the American Royal Palace in Phoenix, Arizona.
On Saturday, July 5, Rodriguez faced-off against Phillip Vella, a 21-year-old American boxer in a fight staged by local Phoenix promotion, Del Sol Boxing. Following the fight, it was reported that Rodriguez was set to attend a dinner along with several other fighters on the card, but he never showed up. When transportation arrived in the early morning hours to take fighters to the airport, Rodriguez prompting hotel staff to enter his room where they discovered his body.
Police are investigating and no additional details have been released as to his cause of death.
Rodriguez's wife, Karla Valenzuela, released a statement:
"He called me when his fight ended. Even when the show was over and he left for the hotel, he talked to me, he made a video call. He told me that he was going out to buy dinner and that he was coming back because at 3:30am in the morning they were going to pick them up to take them to the airport, that was the only thing I talked to him about."
"I don't know what really happened, some kind of blow. I am also confused. We have to wait until tomorrow to see what the report says."
Del Sol Boxing paid their responds to the late fighter, writing "Our thoughts and prayers are needed for Pedro Antonio Rodríguez and his family. 🙏"
His opponent, Phillip Vella, also left a tribute via his Instagram stories, writing "Truly hear broken to find out this news. Thankful to have shared the ring with Pedro for 6 rounds! My thoughts and prayers are with his family! Rest easy champion."
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Claims Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Scared To Death’ To Fight Him Again
Like Floyd Mayweather, Shakur Stevenson Says Olympic Heartbreak "Made Me Who I Am"
Heavyweight Legend Backs Terence Crawford To KO Canelo Alvarez
Shocking Details Reportedly Reveal What Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Did For Mexican Cartel