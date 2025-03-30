Mikaela Mayer Retains Title With Decision Victory vs Sandy Ryan
The sequel was every bit as good as the first fight between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan.
The result was more decisive this time around, though, as Mayer won by unanimous decision to make the first defense of her WBO welterweight title. The three judges scored the bout 97-93 twice and 98-92.
Mayer landed 178 of her 516 punches, while Ryan connected with 146 of her 377 punches.
Mayer and Ryan went back and forth throughout the night as both fighters found themselves pressing the action and fighting off of the back foot. As the fight progressed, though, Mayer's activity and ability to land the cleaner blows seemingly gave her the edge.
In the later rounds, the fight started to look more like the first meeting with Mayer sticking and moving more and Ryan being the aggressor and using her physicality on the inside.
The drama picked up in the final three rounds with Mayer and Ryan exchanging blows for much of the final six minutes. Mayer suffered a cut in the latter part of the eighth round and Ryan fought like a fighter who knew the fight was starting to slip away.
Ultimately, though, Mayer did more in the rematch and earned one of the most impressive victories of her career in one of the better fights to begin the year.
