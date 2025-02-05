Roy Jones Jr Predicts How Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Will Play Out
Artur Beterbiev edged out a controversial decision win when he faced Dmitry Bivol in October 2024. Beterbiev bettered his perfect professional record to 21-0-0, handing Bivol his first loss (23-1-0).
Bivol, though, was the first fighter Beterbiev couldn't finish. Beterbiev became the undisputed light heavyweight champion with the win.
The pair are set to rematch later this month, on February 22. Roy Jones Jr has now shared his breakdown of the contest, pointing out some key factors.
Roy Jones Jr thinks if Beterbiev comes out with his usual aggressive style it could be an advantage for both fighters as it would allow Bivol to land counters. On the other hand, if Beterbiev is cautious, Bivol could edge the fight out, like he almost did last time.
Speaking to The Ring Magazine, he said:
I think it’s going to be another great fight, another epic fight. I’m thinking Artur is going to be more Artur this time, which it could be good for him or it could be bad for him ‘cause when you go for the kill on Bivol it gives Bivol the chance to hit you with those counters. But when you don’t go for the kill on him you give him the chance to edge the fight out like I thought he did the first time, or be a draw. We’ll see what happens. I think Artur learned a lot from it, I’m sure Bivol learned a lot from it too.- Roy Jones Jr
Artur Beterbiev is a devastating knockout artist. However, Dmitry Bivol showed he could withstand Beterbiev's best shots. Bivol, meanwhile, is arguably the better technical boxer.
With two such skillful fighters locking horns, fans look set for another treat when the bell rings on February 22.
