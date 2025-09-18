Naoya Inoue's Next Fight Announced as 'The Monster' Shares Card With Fellow Japanese Star
Naoya Inoue successfully defended his undisputed super bantamweight status on September 14th with an impressive win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The Uzbekistani fighter was touted to be one of Inoue's toughest-ever tests, but the Japanese fighter prevailed via unanimous decision.
It was just the fourth time 'The Monster' was taken the distance in his career, as he now has a professional record of 31-0.
Easily considered to be one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Inoue is seemingly eager to add to his legacy with activity. In December, the 32-year-old star will return.
Naoya Inoue to Face Alan Picasso in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 27th
Just days after Inoue's most recent title victory, Saudi Arabian advisor Turki Alalshikh announced that the Japanese star would be returning to action on December 27th.
Facing Mexican super bantamweight contender Alan Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs), Inoue will compete in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time. Picasso, 25, is coming off the back of a majority decision over Kyonosuke Kameda (15-4-2) in July.
Inoue will headline the event in December which features a series of impressive Japanese boxing talent. This includes fellow star Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs), who has been mentioned as a potential future opponent for Inoue.
Unified bantamweight Nakatani will be making his super bantamweight debut in Riyadh when he takes on Mexican fighter Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs). A win over the Mexican would earn Nakatani a super bantamweight ranking, seemingly setting up a fight with Inoue in 2026.
Nakatani's last outing came in June, when he earned a retirement victory over fellow countryman Ryosuke Nishida (10-0, 2 KOs) in their native Japan. The win would see Nakatani earn the IBF World Bantamweight title.
Former unified flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs) will also appear on the card, when he takes on another Mexican, Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs).
Garcia currently holds the IBF World Super Flyweight title, and will aim to defend it against Teraji, who makes his first appearance since losing his flyweight titles in July.
Three Japanese prospects will also feature on the card as Taiga Imanga (9-0, 5 KOs) is joined alongside brothers Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs), and Hayato Tsutsumi (8-0, 5 KOs) in Saudi Arabia.
Imanga, 26, will take on Mexican fighter and lightweight contender Armando Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs). Meanwhile, 23-year-old Reito Tsutsumi faces Leobardo Quintana (11-1, 5 KOs), and Hayato Tsutsumi, 26, takes on British opposition, James Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs)
