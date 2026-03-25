Roy Jones Jr Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to See Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney 2

Roy Jones Jr has no interest in seeing Ryan Garcia take on Devin Haney for the second time.

During an interview with Hard Rock Bet News, Jones shared his thoughts on what Garcia’s next move should be and how much it would take to get him back in the ring. The former undisputed champion also lauded Garcia for his performance against Mario Barrios.

"It was a great performance and a great win. Ryan Garcia should fight whoever he wants to fight next because you see what Ryan did, he is really smart," Jones said. "He took and incorporated the Jake Paul approach, and he executed the method and made his career better."

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jones also shared that Garcia has such a huge following that he can write his own ticket in boxing.

"Ryan doesn’t need anybody right now, he can do his own thing because he has such a big social media following and presence and plus, he can actually box. He lost to Gervonta Davis, but people still want to see him, just like they want to see Gervonta Davis, because of social media." Roy Jones Jr

Why Jones Jr doesn't want Garcia to fight Haney

Although Garcia’s victory over Haney was overturned after he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, Jones Jr says that we’ve already seen them fight. He also believes boxing fans deserve to see Garcia take on Shakur Stevernson.

“Ryan has already beaten Devin Haney so why would he fight him again? Go for the Shakur fight,” said Jones. “He said he wants Shakur Stevenson — everybody in boxing wants to see him so if he wants to fight Shakur then he gets that fight.”

"People have got the game mixed up,” Jones added. “You don’t fight a person you beat two years ago if you want to be the best or a person who may have struggled against you and is now on the way back up right now.”

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

When asked if he would consider a comeback, Jones said that it would take a pretty large bag to get him to return to the squared circle.

“No. I don’t want to turn boxing into a joke, I would never want to do that. If Netflix reached out to me and said they wanted me to fight again and they offered me a lot of money and it made sense for me to come back then I would,” Jones said.

"But I won’t come back and fight again in boxing,” he added “It would take a lot of money for me to get back into shape, so I don’t see it happening."

What's next for Garcia?

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

As for Garcia, he called out Teofimo Lopez, whom Stevenson defeated in January as his next possible opponent.

"I don't have many options [besides Lopez]," Garcia said on a Kick stream with the streamer N3ON. "Devin Haney ducked me, Shakur just ducked me. So I got one option... But Teofimo, for him to come to 147 is gonna be hard for him. He said he's down."

Along with Haney, Stevenson and Lopez, Garcia has been called out by IBF 154-pound champion Josh Kelly and Conor Benn, the WBC's No. 1-ranked welterweight contender.