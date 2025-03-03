Gervontas Davis Eyeing Unification Bout vs Vasiliy Lomachenko?
Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko is a fight that boxing fans have longed to see.
Will now be the time that it finally happens?
The Ring reported that a member of Davis' team has reached out to Lomachenko's promotion, Top Rank, to see if they're interested in a potential unification bout. The news comes after Tank fought WBA junior lightweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. to a majority draw on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Lomachenko last fought on May 12, when he stopped former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round to become the IBF lightweight champion. Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), is the WBA lightweight champion.
Davis, 30, and Lomachenko, 37, appeared to be on a collision course for a unification bout in late 2024 after Tank's eighth round knockout of Frank Martin on June 15. Those negotiations fell through, though, due to Lomachenko reportedly not being interested in a return to the ring for the time being. Any hopes of them fighting will obviously depend on Lomachenko's stance being ready for a return to the ring.
MORE: Gervonta Davis Answers Whether Rematch vs Lamont Roach Jr Is Next
Making a bout between Davis and Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) is much more complicated now compared to last summer. Tank is coming off the controversial majority draw to Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs), and WBA president Gilberto Mendoza could reportedly mandate a rematch between the two.
Had referee Steve Willis ruled Davis taking a knee in the ninth round as a knockdown and all three judges ruled it 10-8 in Roach Jr.'s favor, he would have won by unanimous decision.
Davis could go in either direction, though it would be wise to capitalize on the momentum of a potential rematch against Roach Jr. Still, if Lomanchenko is interested in a return to the ring and up to fight Davis this time around, that remains one of the best fights that can be made, and most boxing fans would be more than up for the unification bout.
