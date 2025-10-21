Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Ryan Garcia, Addresses Simmering Feud
Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia have not been on not on the best of terms lately, to say the least.
The strained business partnership has deteriorated over the last two years, with both sides expressing discontent with each other. De La Hoya peeled back the curtain in a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on 'The Ariel Helwani Show' and gave his honest thoughts on the fractured bond.
"I think Ryan needs to wake up," De La Hoya said. "I understand the whole mental health, it's a serious thing. It really is. I know people who really are mentally ill. But there's a fine line where you're just being a f****** a**hole. Grow up."
De La Hoya said his frustrations grew after Garcia replied to one of his tweets by saying, 'F*** Golden Boy.' Garcia's tweet came in response to De La Hoya simply congratulating two of his fighters' recent victories.
The Golden Boy Promotions CEO also noted that he two are still in business for several more fights. De La Hoya said there is a "multi-year deal" that is still active.
Garcia has not fought since May, when he returned from a year-long suspension due to testing positive for Ostarine after his bout with Devin Haney in April 2024. He lost a unanimous decision to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero as a near 10-1 favorite, making him just 1-2-1 in his last four fights.
Oscar De La Hoya blames "people around" Ryan Garcia for tension
Although they remain contractually obligated to one another, De La Hoya admitted that he is not sure what comes next. According to the 52-year-old promoter, he has not spoken to Garcia for a while.
"I haven't spoken to him at all. It's through a manager. I've done everything I can do. When I met the kid when he was 17 or 16, when he walked into my office with his parents, I gave him all the advice in the world. All the advice that I went through — my struggles, this, that — I gave him everything on a silver platter. Look at him now. They clearly didn't listen. It's a shame, because I have the answers. All you gotta do is ask."
De La Hoya took credit for Garcia's success, claiming he "gave" the 27-year-old his career. However, since his downfall, De La Hoya feels that 'King Ry' has blamed him for his shortcomings.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez’s Ex-Rival Shoots His Shot At Terence Crawford
"I've treated you with respect, I've treated you like my own kid. I've given you your career. Giving you your opponents that you're gonna knock out and you're gonna look great, you're gonna become a star. And you throw it all away? And you blame me?"
When asked why he believes Garcia blames him for his shortcomings, De La Hoya said he believes it is the "people around him."
Through all the tension between the promoter and the fighter, Garcia's career hangs in the balance. He is in an unfortunate position after losing to Romero, making a title fight likely out of his reach. Garcia's last official win came against Oscar Duarte in December 2023.
