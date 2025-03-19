Ryan Garcia Reveals Turning Point Amid Past Alcohol, Drug Struggles
One of the most disheartening stories among the boxing community in 2024 was "King" Ryan Garcia's downward spiral outside of the ring, which was uncomfortably public and impossible to dismiss.
After weeks of unhinged social media posts, this spiral came to a tipping point when Garcia showed up to the weigh-in of his April 19, 2024 fight against Devin Haney and chugged a beer on stage after missing weight by over three pounds.
Garcia went on to defeat Haney in their April 20, 2024 fight via majority decision before the fight was eventually turned into a No Contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, during a drug test on April 19.
Garcia has seemingly since climbed out of this dark place he was in at the time. And during a March 19 interview on the Ring Champs with Ak & Barak show, Garcia discussed where he went wrong during this dark period.
"My mistake, I crashed out even after that, bad. Even worse," Garcia said after testing positive for Ostarine. "I had my problems before the fight, and then that s*** just carried on past the fight to that point where, like I said, I ended up getting arrested."
He later admitted that the people in his inner circle at that time likely weren't looking out for his best interests. However, he ultimately takes responsibility for his actions. Garcia then added, “I was drinking every single day, even the day of the [Haney] fight. The turning point was when I realized, 'damn bro, I’m ******* my life up.'"
It's great for all boxing fans to see how Garcia has climbed out of this hole.
