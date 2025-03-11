Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez Beef Has Deep Roots
For two future opponents to get into an altercation at a boxing press conference isn't uncommon, but what made the exchange between Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) at the official press conference for the historic Times Square card—organized by Riyadh Season—so intriguing was that neither Lopez nor Garcia are scheduled to fight each other next.
The heated exchange went as follows:
"We don't give a f* what you are,"** Garcia said to Lopez. "We don't give a f* bro. I'm tired of hearing this s***... We're gonna run that 100 percent."**
Garcia, known for his mind games and elite social media presence, is a master at getting under his rivals' skin. His "run that 100 percent" comment was more than just trash talk—it plants the seed for a future showdown.
This isn't the first time Garcia has called out Teofimo Lopez in what could be a massive fight with an added layer of East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry. Garcia, a California native, and Lopez, a Brooklyn-born fighter of Honduran descent, have long been linked as two of boxing's most outspoken young stars.
Back on July 16, 2022, after Garcia knocked out former world champion Javier Fortuna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to ask him who he wanted next if the highly anticipated Gervonta Davis fight didn't materialize. Garcia's response was emphatic:
"Then I want to fight Teofimo Lopez at 140 lbs."
That hypothetical scenario never came to fruition, but it's clear that Garcia still sees something in Lopez's style that makes him believe he holds the upper hand in a potential clash.
Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion, has already made a name for himself by dethroning Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) in 2020 to claim the WBA, WBO, and IBF lightweight titles. However, his momentum stalled briefly in 2021. That year he was beaten by George Kambosos Jr, losing his belts in a split decision, possibly due to pre-existing injuries.
Since then, Lopez has reinvented himself at 140 lbs, capturing the WBO super lightweight title with a dominant win over Josh Taylor in 2023. Its an impressive run, but Ryan, who has faced "Tank" Davis and Devon Haney, isn't afraid of the biggest names in the sport.
Although, Lopez has publicly admitted in past interviews that he declined a Ryan Garcia offer to fight as recently as 2023, things and the economics of boxing have changed now with Riyadh Season as the mere fact of a Times Square fight suggests.
This rivalry is heating up fast, and while Lopez vs Garcia might not be on the immediate horizon, it's undoubtedly one to watch. If it takes place in Times Square, Alcatraz, or even the Moon, one thing is sure: this would be a fight worth watching.
