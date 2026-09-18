Tim Bradley Fires Back as Shakur Stevenson Slams His Legacy

After a distinguished career that culminated in a Hall of Fame induction, Tim Bradley transitioned into a career as an analyst, where he offers his opinion and insight through the lens of a multiple-time world champion.

During his time as an analyst, Bradley offered a sharp critique of Shakur Stevenson. Specifically, Stevenson's risk-averse style, which relies on timing and rarely produces fan-friendly results.

In response, Stevenson fired off a flurry of insults while drawing parallels between his approach and Bradley's style. That didn't sit well with that Hall of Famer. Bradley earned a reputation for standing and trading, even against better punchers. Moreover, Bradley took to his own YouTube page to offer a sharp critique.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson and Bradley feud escalates

Stevenson saw Bradley's first video and gave him zero chance against Ryan Garcia. The 29-year-old, who currently holds the WBO junior welterweight title, unloaded on Bradley, making the banter extremely personal. Never one to duck an exchange, Bradley offered a lengthy response about different aspects of Stevenson's issue. First, he addressed the financial disparity.

“Yeah, you may have more money than I, but it’s completely irrelevant to what I said about you. That’s what I don’t understand about Shakur Stevenson. I don’t understand why he even went down that lane. I hurt you that bad, big dog?… He called me a bum—okay, I’m a bum—but he said Ray Robinson is buns… I can’t even take this dude seriously. I can’t."

The reference to Robinson highlights Stevenson's comments on the legendary fighter. To Bradley, the WBO 140-pound champ loses credibility due to an apparent lack of boxing knowledge and historical understanding.

Bradley took the most offense at Stevenson's minimizing of his Hall of Fame resume. A point on which he vigorously defended his standing.

"I didn’t just get in one Hall of Fame; I got in three Hall of Fames. That means my peers and the elders, the ones who watch generations after generations—they watched me get down. They got me in the Hall of Fame."

Bradley was elected to the International Hall of Fame, recognized by his peers and the media. Stevenson deflected the initial critique by focusing on the messenger rather than the message.

Bradley's numbers don't lie

Tim Bradley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley went 32-2 -1 and fought nine former world champions and two future Hall of Famers. He headlined four pay-per-view cards before streaming existed. Additionally, while cliché, Bradley did praise Stevenson as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, behind Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue. Yet that does not seem enough to satisfy Stevenson.

While Stevenson and Bradley joust, the 140-147-pound division continues to advance without him. Garcia knocked out Conor Benn, Teofimo Lopez defeated Rolly Romero, and William Zepeda won the WBC lightweight championship - two fighters that Stevenson easily defeated.

But what is Stevenson doing to get back into the ring?