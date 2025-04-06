Richard Torrez Jr. Wins Ugly Decision Over Guido Vianello
It was far from pretty, but Richard Torrez Jr. got a unanimous decision victory over Guido Vianello on Saturday in Las Vegas.
With the win, Torrez Jr. is now the NABF, NABO and IBF North American heavyweight champion. The three judges scored the bout 97-92 and 98-91 twice. Torrez Jr. landed 92 of 245 punches compared to 88 of 318 for Vianello.
The win was Torrez Jr.'s first by decision and the first time he had gone 10 rounds in his career. The only other victory that wasn't a stoppage for Torrez Jr. was by disqualification. He's now 13-0 with 11 knockouts.
Vianello set the tone early with his persistent holding in the first round, which drew warnings from referee Thomas Taylor. After some more holding in the second round, Taylor took a point from Vianello.
The fight picked up in spurts, especially in the fifth round and eighth rounds. Both fighters landed big shots as the action picked up and Torrez appeared to hurt Vianello with a huge right hook late in the round.
Torrez and Vianello stayed on the offensive much more in the final two rounds as well. Ultimately, Torrez's pressure and ability to land his right hook out of the southpaw stance helped earn him the biggest win of his career.
MORE: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue Results: Janibek Scores Sensational Knockout Win In Homecoming
The undercard featured a pair of young fights taking the next step toward becoming a contender in their respective division. Lindolfo Delgado got the biggest win of his career with a hard-fought majority decision victory over Elvis Rodriguez. The three judges scored the bout 95-95 and 96-94 twice. With the win, Delgado improves to 23-0 with 16 knockouts.
Abdullah Mason took care of business with a 7th-round stoppage of Carlos Ornelas. With the win, Mason is now the WBO NABO and NABF lightweight champion.
Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) dropped Ornelas three times in the victory.
