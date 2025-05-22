Shawn Porter Explains How Manny Pacquiao Can Beat Mario Barrios
On May 21, 46-year-old Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao officially announced that he would be coming out of retirement to return to the boxing ring against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The fight will be facing place on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
While the date and venue for this fight hadn't been known previously, the announcement about Pacquiao's return was revealed early last week. And ever since then, "Pac-Man" being back in a world title fight at his advanced age (especially after not looking good in his most recent fights, which were several years ago) has prompted a lot of concern and discussion among boxing fans.
Especially because Pacquiao having been an eight-division world champion and winning twelve major world titles across his legendary career now feels like a very long time ago.
Some believe that Pacquiao has no chance against Barrios, given that he's the younger, faster, and likely hungrier fighter. However, during a May 21 episode of the PorterWay Podcast, former two-time welterweight world champion Shawn Porter revealed the path he sees for Pacquiao to beat Barrios.
"As you get a little bit older, [a boxer's speed] slows down. Mentally, psychologically, you don't feel it. Your timing, it just slows down. That's time," Porter said. "So, to me, I think Manny has to come out very strong, very fast, in the first couple rounds. Because his gas tank ain't what it used to be.
"At 46 years old, you come out, and let's just say, hypothetically, your gas [tank] is half-full at 46 years old. I'd rather use that half-tank in two or three rounds, and really get off on this kid," Porter continued. "He's got the perfect style for Manny to do what he do. But the further that fight goes, the more [Pacquiao's gas tank] is going to go down. "
Another member of the podcast also suggested that if Pacquiao hurt Barrios early, that could take Barrios' legs away from him early, which could help Pacquiao in the later rounds. Porter seconded this sentiment.
This certainly seems like a smart strategy for Pacquiao to employ against Barrios.
