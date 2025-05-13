Manny Pacquiao Joins WBC Rankings Ahead of Rumored Return
Despite having been out of the ring since 2021 and not winning a fight since 2019, Manny Pacquiao has entered the WBC's welterweight rankings ahead of his rumored return.
The WBC ranked Pacquiao No. 5 in its latest rankings amid multiple reports that he'll return to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas. Brunch Boxing first reported the possibility of Pacquiao's return and that he's waiting for the end of his campaign for Senate in the Philippines before the fight could become official.
Pacquiao's run for Senate ended on Monday with him falling short of a return to office, according to the Inquirer.
Under rule 3.25 in the WBC's rules and regulations, a Champion Emeritus may request an immediate title shot and be granted one. A Champion Emeritus is given to "a present or past WBC World Champion of extraordinary prestige, reputation, stature, or everlasting legacy in the sport."
"A Champion Emeritus may request an immediate challenge to a WBC World Champion in his division without first boxing in an elimination contest, and if a mandatory challenger has previously been designated, the WBC may pursuant to Rule 3.8 order that the Champion Emeritus compete first for the title as an immediate mandatory challenger, but in any event, only upon the prior written approval of such status by the affirmative vote of the WBC Board of Governors, which may approve or deny such request in its sole discretion," it writes.
MORE: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Result Likely To Change
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), 46, last fought on Aug. 21, 2021, and lost by unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas, a late replacement for Errol Spence Jr., who was forced to withdraw due to an eye injury. The eight-division champion's last win came on July 20, 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) by split decision.
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) was elevated to full WBC welterweight champion last summer after two-division undisputed Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) vacated his title to move up to junior middleweight. In Barrios' lone title defense, he fought to a split draw vs journeyman Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) on Nov. 15. on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul.
On merit alone, Pacquiao's accolades more than warrant an immediate title shot. And if there's one champion at welterweight for Pacquiao to go after, his best chance to win is against Barrios, rather than IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs), or WBA welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs).
However, it rarely ends well for a boxer coming back to the ring after being retired for nearly four years, let alone one who looked every bit his age the last time he stepped into the ring. It's hard to believe he'll look better if he does make his return this summer, but if one fighter could defy the odds, it may very well be Pacquiao.
