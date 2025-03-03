Subriel Matias Is Mandatory Challenger For IBF Title
Subriel Matias has moved one step closer to earning a shot at the IBF belt.
Matias' patent pressure and volume proved to be too much for Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, as he went on to stop him in the eighth round in Fajardo, Puerto Rico in an IBF title eliminator on Saturday.
With the win, Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) maintained his 100 percent finishing rate and is now the mandatory challenger for the IBF junior welterweight title, which is held by Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs).
Hitchins won the IBF belt with a split decision victory over Liam Paro on Dec. 7, 2024. Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) won the IBF title when he went into enemy territory in Puerto Rico and defeated Matias by unanimous decision on June 15 in one of the bigger upsets of the year.
While Hitchins is the IBF champion, Matias still has his sights set on revenge against Paro, along with becoming a two-time champion. Paro is currently ranked No. 6 by the IBF at 140 pounds.
“I am happy but won’t be complete until I get the world title," Matias said. "I will be a two-time world champion and want to avenge my loss against Liam Paro.”
