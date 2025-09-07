Terence Crawford Net Worth 2025
Terence 'Bud' Crawford is one of the most technically gifted boxers of all time, and one of the pound-for-pound best. That is evident in his impressive unbeaten record of 41 wins from 41 fights, which includes 31 knockouts. Those wins have helped him to become a four-weight champion at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight.
He is also the first male boxer in history to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes in the 'four-belt era' (light welterweight and welterweight). Born in Omaha, Nebraska, he made his professional debut in 2008, following a successful amateur career that included winning several gold medals.
Most of Crawford's net worth stems from his fight purses. As a well-established fighter, he has brought in plenty of big ones in his career. However, over the last few years, he has fought less frequently, having just five fights since November 2020. At 37, Crawford is one of the top earners who is still fighting in 2025.
Here's a deeper look at Terence Crawford's net worth.
What is Terence Crawford's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and other sources, Terence Crawford has an estimated net worth between $20 million to $25 million. Most of his income has come from fight purses, and he has amassed some substantial numbers over his career.
The undefeated Crawford's last fight, which took place in August 2024, brought in a reported $2.5 million when he defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision. That was nowhere near his biggest payday for a fight, as he reportedly netted $25 million when he beat Errol Spence Jr. in 2023.
A smaller figure has been reported for the superfight in 2025 against Canelo Alvarez. Crawford also confirmed that the amount would be around $10 million, stating that the fight is legacy-focused and gaining more money was not a selling point.
Terrence Crawford's salary
The Nebraska native earns most of his income through fight purses and has had his fair share of big wins. And while he's focused on leaving a boxing legacy by fighting the best, he's still earned a pretty nice living doing so.
Fight
Estimated Earnings
Date
Crawford vs Spence Jr.
$25 Million
July 29, 2023
Crawford vs Porter
$6 million
November 20, 2021
Crawford vs Khan
$5.5 million
April 20, 2019
Crawford vs Avanesyan
$5 million
December 10, 2022
Crawford vs Brook
$3.5 million
Novemeber 4, 2020
Crawford has made his way to the top of the list as one of the greatest fighters to step into the ring, with his purses improving over the course of his career.
As previously mentioned, his 2023 unification fight against Errol Spence Jr. was his largest purse, three times more than his second, which came against Shawn Porter in 2021. His top five biggest purses have come since 2019, as he's reached the height of his popularity.
Crawford has fought some of the best, with two of his highest-paid fights coming against two of the most famous names from the United Kingdom in Kell Brook and Amir Khan. He retained his welterweight title in both fights.
Terrence Crawford's businesses
When it comes to looking after his future, Crawford is a smart man. He has two businesses in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. One is a non-profit program, which is his B&B Gym, a boxing academy that helps its community build life skills for boys and girls from the ages of 6 to 18.
His other business is his shop, The TBC Shop (The Bud Crawford Shop). The champion boxer sells his own merchandise as well as signed memorabilia.
Although he does not hold a business name, Crawford invests heavily in real estate and land. He claimed to own over 40 houses in Nebraska, around six apartment complexes, and shop fronts. Although there is no figure available for the value, it would definitely be considered a significant investment.
Terrence Crawford's sponsorships and endorsements
Crawford does not have a long list of sponsors and endorsements, but the ones he does have are big. The major one he signed in 2024 was with Prime Hydration, founded by YouTube and entrepreneur Logan Paul alongside KSI.
As one of the main sponsors of the Crawford vs. Spence Jr. fight, Prime received high exposure. The Nebraska fighter even wore a custom-made prime diamond chain.
SNAC System is a sports nutrition company that has an endorsement wth Crawford as well. The company has worked with several fighters, including Crawford, Claressa Shields, Devin Haney, Caleb Plant, and others.
Other companies with which Crawford has deals include the Millionaire Boys Club, the clothing apparel founded by singer, songwriter, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams.
