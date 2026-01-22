Top Three Fights Reportedly Confirmed For Zuffa Boxing's Second Event

Dana White has reportedly set down a structure for Zuffa Boxing's second event.

Days ahead of Zuffa Boxing 1, the top three fights for the promotion's next event have been confirmed. Zuffa Boxing 2 will be headlined by former super lightweight champion Jose Valenzuela taking on the 22-1 Diego Torres, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael. The fight will be a 10-round lightweight bout.

Former WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii Bohachuk will take on former WBA welterweight titleholder Radzhab Butaev in the co-main event, Rafael reported. Bohachuk and Butaev will compete in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Breaking: Per source, lineup for @Zuffa_Boxing's 2nd card on Feb. 1 at Apex in Las Vegas (all 10 rounders): Jose Valenzeula vs. Diego Torres, lightweights; Serhii Bohachuk vs. Radzhab Butaev, middleweights; Hot Rod Kalajdzic vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, light heavyweights. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) January 22, 2026

The featured bout will also include a former champion, with Oleksandr Gvozdyk facing ex-title challenger Radivoje 'Hot Rod' Kalajdzic. The two light heavyweights will also lock horns across 10 rounds.

Zuffa Boxing 2 announcement confirms six major signings

Valenzuela, Torres, Bohachuk, Butaev, Kalajdzic and Gvozdyk are all monumental additions to the growing Zuffa Boxing roster. Although none join the promotion as champions, each is considered a prominent contender in his respective division.

Serhii Bohachuk and John Valenzuela | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Valenzuela is the most recent titleholder of the group, having just lost the belt in his most recent outing. The 26-year-old claimed champion status with an upset win over Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz in August 2024, but he lost the belt in his first title defense against Gary Antuanne Russell.

Valenzuela's opponent, Torres, is the No. 13-ranked lightweight contender in the WBC. Torres' only professional loss came against the IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla.

Bohachuk and Butaev meet in the co-main event as former champions, albeit in separate divisions. Bohachuk claimed the WBC interim super welterweight title with a win over Brian Mendoza in March 2024 before losing it to Vergil Ortiz Jr. in his ensuing fight.

Vergil Ortiz lands a right hand on Serhii Bohachuk in their WBC interim super welterweight championship bout on Aug. 10, 2024 | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Butaev, who has not fought since November 2023, was able to claim the WBA regular welterweight title with a win over Jamal Jones in 2021. He lost it to Eimantas Stanionis six months later in a controversial split decision.

Butaev has since rebounded with a stoppage win over Fazliddin Gaibnazarov, but he has not competed in the two years since.

Gvozdyk is arguably the most notable former champion of the six, having held the WBC light heavyweight title for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019. The Ukrainian's only two professional losses came against Artur Beterbiev in 2019 and David Benavidez in 2024.

Gvozdyk will make his Zuffa Boxing debut against Kalajdzic, who is coming off a loss to David Morrell in a WBA light heavyweight title fight in August 2024. Kalajdzic also has a loss to Beterbiev, falling to the heavy-handed Russian five months before he went on to fight Gvozdyk.

The Latest Boxing News

Chase DeMoor Reveals Andrew Tate Rematch Deadline, Floats Fight With Francis Ngannou

Promoters of Usyk vs Wilder Card Hoping To Set Guinness World Record

Vergil Ortiz Jr's Coach Wonders If Turki Alalshikh Saw Golden Boy Lawsuit Coming

Jai Opetaia Becomes Dana White And Zuffa Boxing's First Major Signing