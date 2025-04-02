Turki Alalshikh Claims He’s Leaving Boxing In April Fool’s Day Joke
Turki Alalshikh has fast become the most important promoter in boxing. Over the last couple of years, Alalshikh and Riyadh Season have put on some of the most memorable events in the sport with several more coming up soon.
It turns out Alalshikh also has a sense of humor and likes to have fun, as his April Fools Day post suggests.
On April 1st, Alalshikh jokingly posted on X that he is leaving boxing and the upcoming New York and London cards will be canceled. He also sent an apology to the fighters taking part on those cards. He wrote:
Dear fans,
Today marks our final day in boxing. I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey with me.
To my dear friends scheduled to fight on the London and NYC cards, I apologize for the time and effort you put into training camp. I wish you the best of luck in your future fights, as those two events have now been officially cancelled.
Yours,
Turki🙏🏻
The upcoming Riyadh Season New York City card will be headlined by Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, with Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr also part of the card.
Of course, despite the post, we don't expect to see Turki Alalshikh to leave boxing anytime soon, especially with his new boxing venture with TKO Group and Dana White just having been announced.
