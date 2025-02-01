David Benavidez vs David Morrell Fight Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch
Few fights captivate the minds of boxing fans like two undefeated champions in their prime fighting.
That's what we'll have when David Benavidez and David Morrell square off on Saturday night. There's been bad blood throughout the buildup with both fighters and teams needing to be separated on multiple occasions. Soon, all of the talk will be over and one of the fights that can be made in boxing will happen.
“I’m gonna beat the f*ck out of David Morrell,” Benavidez said at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday. “He’s gonna see who ‘The Mexican Monster’ is tomorrow night.”
"One thing is to say you're going to do it, the other one is to do it," Morrell said on Friday. "Let's see if he's actually able to do it."
Benavidez's (29-0, 24 KOs) WBC interim title and Morrell's (11-0, 9 KOs) WBA regular title will be on the line on Saturday night. The winner will be in line to fight the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, which will again be for all four major belts on Feb. 22 in Saudi Arabia barring a third fight between the two. Beterbiev won the first matchup by majority decision on Oct. 12 to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
Here are the keys to victory for Benavidez and Morrell on Saturday night.
Keys to Victory
The pace of this fight may very well determine how the fight goes. Both fighters like to be aggressive, but how they go about it is very different.
Benavidez excels at throwing punches in combinations, pushing the pace, and making his opponents work to hold him off. That approach helped him become one of the best super middleweights in the world. However, in his light heavyweight debut against former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Benavidez struggled to maintain the frantic pace he normally fights at, as he faded a bit down the stretch but still won a clear-cut unanimous decision.
Morrell relies much more on his precision and power. He's the more dynamic puncher of the two and boasts a devastating straight left hand and right hook out of the southpaw stance. Morrell encountered similar issues in his first fight at 175 pounds, as he struggled in the second half of his unanimous decision win over Radivoje Kalajdzic to win the WBA interim belt.
Both fighters will need to do a better job of making sure they don't slow down in the second half. If either slips up a little bit in the latter portion of the fight, that may prove to be the difference.
Morrell will have to do something early to get Benavidez's respect and get him slow him down. Whether it's being the aggressor or landing a big shot, he can't allow Benavidez to make him fight him off, as it's led to the demise of most of "The Mexican Monster's" opponents. Using head movement and countering Benavidez will also be key for Morrell.
If Morrell can slow Benavidez down and land big shots, he'll be well-positioned to land arguably the biggest win of his career.
Benavidez has gone 12 rounds in high-profile fights and knows what it takes to turn the tide in the second half. He needs to take Morrell into deep waters and see if he's capable of holding his own late.
If he can force Morrell to fight at a high pace throughout, the Cuban southpaw could fade and Benavidez would be in the driver's seat to assert himself as not just one of the best in the light heavyweight division, but one of the ascending pound-for-pound fighters in the world.
David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Date
Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Start Time
Start Time: 8 pm EST (5 pm PST)
David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Location
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
How to watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell
Stream: Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View or PPV.com
David Benavidez vs David Morrell Fight Card
PPV main card
Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. II (22-1, 8 KOs) — (featherweight title bout for Figueroa's WBC belt)
Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) vs. Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs) — (junior welterweight)
Jesus Ramos (21-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) — (middleweight)
Prelims
Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Christian Olivo (22-1-1, 8 KOs) — (featherweight)
Yoenli Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) — (middleweight)
Curmel Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Frank Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) — (lightweight)
