Tyson Fury Is ‘Glad’ Nick Ball Isn’t A Heavyweight, Lavishes Praise After TJ Doherty Win
Tyson Fury was in the attendance as Nick Ball beat TJ Doherty on March 15. The fight took place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Ball earned a technical decision at the end of the 10th round of the contest and retained the WBA featherweight title courtesy of the win.
Known for his relentless pressure inside the ring, Ball tends to suffocate his opponents out. The 28-year-old is now 22-0-1 as a professional and his resume continues to grow.
Fury was extremely impressed with Ball's performance, and 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he is happy that Ball isn't a heavyweight. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:
I think he is fantastic, little Nick Ball. God made him 5ft 3in [5ft 2in] for a reason. Because if he were 6ft 5in we would all be unsafe right now. He is a proper English pitbull terrier. I love watching him, honestly.Even though he beat my mate Isaac Lowe, I am a massive fan of little Nick Ball.
Fury added:
I think he's a proper proper banger.
Ball lives by his moniker 'The Wrecking Ball' as it perfectly fits his fighting style. He has now defended his title twice and is eyeing a showdown against undisputed bantamweight king Naoya Inoue at the end of the year.
Tyson Fury, meanwhile, is currently retired. After suffering two decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, the Brit surprisingly decided to walk away from the sport. Whether Fury makes a return remains to be seen.
