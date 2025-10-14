Upset Of The Year In Tanzania? Alvin Camique Beats Ibrahim Mafia
In one of the year's biggest upsets, unheralded Alvin Camique beat world-ranked Ibrahim Mafia in Tanzania this weekend. The bantamweight battle took place in the Viwanja vya Posta arena in Dar es Salaam.
Camique dropped Mafia (13-1-1, 9 KOs) early in the round with an overhand right. Mafia recovered like a gangster but was soon in trouble again, as he was stunned by another big right hand from Camique. The Tanzanian fighter somehow stumbled into a corner, but the fight was waived off by the referee moments later.
Why Africa's Big Year Of Boxing Is Continuing
This is the year that World Boxing President Mauricio Sulaimán declared 2025 the “Year of Africa."
The fight involved Mafia, who was ranked 11th in the world by the WBC in the 118lbs weight class. At just 23 years old, he (birth name Ibrahim Mustafa Kodema) should be able to bounce back from this loss and continue to be one of Tanzania's best prospects.
The East African nation of 70 million people rivals Uganda in terms of having the most active world-ranked fighters at present. However, East African boxing has yet to see the world-class contests this year that other parts of Africa have seen.
Nigeria hosted a significant event on October 1 to commemorate its Independence Day, promoted by former World Champion Amir Khan. Elsewhere, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea have hosted big fights this year. Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is reportedly eyeing a significant battle in Africa in 2025. For its part, Matchroom has only confirmed it is looking at staging a card there in December.
Why Is It One Of The Year's Big Upsets?
Camique's upset is up there with Caleb Plant's loss to Armando Reséndiz via split decision on May 31, 2025. It's probably even a bigger win than Rollie Romero's victory over Ryan Garcia.
The 28-year-old Camique (of Lebak in Sultan Kudarat) was not known as a big puncher, adding to the drama of the takedown in Tanzania.
