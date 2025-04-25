Manny Pacquiao Reportedly Eyeing Title Fight vs Mario Barrios This Summer
One of boxing's most historic fighters may not stay retired for much longer.
Multiple reports, which first came from Brunch Boxing, indicated that Pacquiao could be eyeing a return bout against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, though the fight couldn't be formally announced until Pacquiao's campaign to become Senator in the Philippines ends on May 12.
The smoke around those reports has now turned into a full-blown fire.
BoxingScene's Lance Pugmire spoke to one of Pacquiao's Sean Gibbons, who said a potential bout against Barrios could happen. He also added that Pacquiao has taken stellar care of himself and well well-positioned to make a comeback if it comes to fruition.
“It’s a possibility,” Gibbons told BoxingScene. “Manny is a modern-day George Foreman, Archie Moore and Bernard Hopkins.
Foreman is the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history, having won the title at 45 years old with a come-from-behind 10th-round knockout of Michael Moorer on Nov. 5, 1994. Hopkins is the oldest world champion in boxing history, having won a world title at 49 years old with a split decision victory over Beibut Shumenov on April 19, 2014.
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who is eligible to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June, is an eight-division world champion. His last bout came on Aug. 21, 2021, when he lost to late-replacement Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision. Pacquiao was the super WBA welterweight champion heading into the bout, having won it with a split decision victory over then-champion Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019.
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) was elevated to WBC welterweight champion in 2024 when Terence Crawford vacated the belt to move up in weight. In his lone title defense, Barrios fought to a draw against Abel Ramos on Nov. 15.
BoxingScene also reported that the fight could take place on July 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
