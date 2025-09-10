WBC Unveils Canelo vs Crawford Championship Ring Worth More Than $100K
WBC has put a special championship ring on the line for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. The mega fight for the undisputed super middleweight title takes place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Crawford is moving up two weight classes as he looks to become the first male boxer to become undisputed in three different weight divisions. Canelo, meanwhile, is looking to add another big name to his already bulging resume.
It's a stadium fight, and the event will be broadcast on Netflix. There's a lot on the line for the event, including legacy. WBC has now upped the stakes with the introduction of a specially crafted championship ring. The ring is made of10 carats of stone (8.5 carats of that white diamond) set into yellow gold. It has an estimated value of over $100,000.
Details on the championship ring for Canelo vs Crawford
There's a trademark green belt at the centre of the ring and four different stones to identify the four sanctioning bodies, WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF. Jason of Beverly Hills is the manufacturing company, and its CEO Jason Arasheben said:
The belt will always be sacred in boxing -- it's the crown jewel of tradition. But a ring? A ring brings legacy to your fingertips. It's a wearable monument.
There will be an Allegiant Stadium emblem in the ring with a boxing ring in the middle. The names, Canelo and Crawford, will also be on both sides. The fight date, a Ring Magazine logo, and a pair of boxing gloves are also in the design.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said, "The WBC is absolutely thrilled to present an astonishing 'Undisputed Champion' ring to the victor of the highly anticipated clash between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. There's no better stage to award this unique and luxurious WBC champion's ring than the Allegiant Stadium, which will host this legendary bout-the true Super Bowl of boxing."
Canelo vs Crawford date and time
Canelo vs Crawford takes place on September 13 with the main event expected to start around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis Hints At Jake Paul PED Usage During Tense Back And Forth Exchange
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight At Risk As Key Commission Official Blasts Fight
Jake Paul Sends Scathing Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Prediction
Jeremy Stephens Feels Like The "Bigger Brother" Against Mike Perry At BKFC 82 [Exclusive]