William Scull’s Camp Refutes Conor Benn Sparring Comments Ahead Of Chris Eubank Jr Fight

William Scull's camp has fired shots at Conor Benn ahead of Chris Eubank Jr fight.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will fight in less than 24 hours. The two British boxers headline the card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a stellar middleweight showdown. It's a highly-anticipated clash between two fighters who have a lot of family history.

Benn looks oozing in confidence and raring to go. He has trained alongside the likes of William Scull, Denzel Bentley, Bruno Surace, and more in preparation for the fight. Benn's father, Nigel Benn, recently hinted that Conor Benn made William Scull quit while sparring.

Scull himself has a massive fight coming up as he takes on Canelo Alvarez on May 3. The Cuban, who is the IBF super middleweight champion, is undefeated as a pro with a 23-0-0 record. His camp has now dismissed claims regarding the percolating sparring theory.

Scull's promoter, Ingo Volckmann, told The Ring:

It was William's first sparring session and 8 rounds of 3 minutes each with a one-minute break were agreed in advance. What Nigel Benn has now told is simply not true. It was no surprise that William was on the ropes - he always does that, even in fights.

He added:

I find it unsportsmanlike that people are now trying to talk about William and his opening sparring against Conor Benn. Actually, the saying goes: What happens in sparring stays in sparring - right? If Conor wants to, he's welcome to do the same next time, our door is open.

Conor Benn has no time to go back-and-forth right now as he must remain focused on his fight against Chris Eubank Jr. All the talk and build-up is done and it's finally tim to fight and see who's the better boxer.

