Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 Gets New Date
The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois has a new date.
Originally scheduled for July 12th, the rematch, that is set to happen at London's Wembley Stadium, has now been pushed back a week to July 19th.
The news, first reported by Mike Coppinger, states the reason for the change being that the fight lands on the same day as Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz and Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda.
Coppinger wrote on X:
The Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois rematch for the Ring Magazine and undisputed heavyweight championship will now take place one week later on July 19 at London’s Wembley Stadium, sources tell @ringmagazine. The fight was originally planned for July 12, the same day as Edgar Berlanga-Hamzah Sheeraz and Shakur Stevenson-William Zepeda.
Usyk currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles, while Dubois is the IBF champion.
Dubois' last fight was a KO win against Anthony Joshua in September of 2024. He was set to fight back in February against Joseph Parker on Riyadh Season's 'The Last Crescendo' card, but pulled out last second due to illness.
Usyk, on the other hand, last faced Tyson Fury in a unanimous decision win in December 2024, a rematch of their May 2024 bout where Usyk won by split decision, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Reportedly Eyeing Title Fight vs Mario Barrios This Summer
Heavyweight Champion Predicts 'Brutal' Knockout Loss For Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez Says 'Sorry' To Rival Fanbase After Learning New Nickname
Terence Crawford Gets Honest On Who Won Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight