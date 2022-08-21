Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron in pro-am game

Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron James in pro-am game

Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron James in pro-am game

LeBron, Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Isaiah Thomas all played in the pro-am.
© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron, Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Isaiah Thomas all played in the pro-am.

All the stars were in Seattle Saturday night for the pro-am basketball game hosted by former NBA star and Timberwolf Jamal Crawford, but The CrawsOver game was canceled in the second quarter due to condensation on the court – and Chet Holmgren didn't even make it that far after suffering an apparent injury in the opening moments of the game. 

Holmgren was backpedaling in transition defense against LeBron James and he came up limping after the play at the rim. No word yet on the severity of the injury. 

Holmgren, a Minneapolis native who starred in high school at Minnehaha Academy and was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021, is set to make his NBA regular season debut Oct. 19 at Target Center when the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Timberwolves. 

Holmgren was the third overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft. 

