College Football HQ

Joey Aguilar jumps Nico Iamaleava in 2025 Heisman Trophy odds

Tennessee and UCLA essentially traded quarterbacks this offseason, and the bookmakers think the Volunteers clearly won the swap.

James Parks

Tennessee may have won the QB swap that saw Nico Iamaleava bolt the Vols for UCLA.
Tennessee may have won the QB swap that saw Nico Iamaleava bolt the Vols for UCLA. / Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee and UCLA may have pulled off college football’s first-ever trade without even intending to after Nico Iamaleava left the Vols for the Bruins, and Joey Aguilar left the Bruins for the Vols.

Those moves not only reordered the quarterback depth charts for their respective teams, but also had a notable impact on the betting odds for the early Heisman Trophy race in 2025.

And it appears the Vols clearly made out on the better end of things.

Aguilar now has significantly better odds than Iamaleava to win college football’s highest individual honor, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The book lists Aguilar with +4500 odds to win the Heisman, while Iamaleava sits at +8000.

That sizable shift in the odds is largely a reflection of the quarterbacks’ respective teams, given that team success plays a big role in the eventual Heisman voting at year’s end.

Tennessee went 10-2 in the regular season and secured its first appearance in the College Football Playoff with Iamaleava at the helm a year ago, while UCLA went 5-7 and didn’t even go bowling.

Iamaleava is an immediate upgrade at the most important position for the Bruins after he passed for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions a year ago.

But he won’t be surrounded by the greatest assemblage of talent in the game this time around. 

UCLA lost several of its best receivers, its offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, was 95th in yards per play, 128th in rushing, 107th in sacks allowed, and 126th in scoring last fall.

It’s safe to say Tennessee is the better option between the two, and that Aguilar is an upgrade at the quarterback position over the two inexperienced options the team had after Iamaleava’s exit.

Aguilar had 3,003 passing yards and 23 touchdowns at Appalachian State a year ago and has over 6,700 yards in his career with 61 all-purpose touchdowns.

2025 Heisman Trophy odds

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +800

Arch Manning, Texas: +800

Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1000

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: +1200

Julian Sayin, Ohio State +1300

Dante Moore, Oregon: +1600

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: +1600

DJ Lagway, Florida: +1600

Drew Allar, Penn State: +1600

Carson Beck, Miami: +2500

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Betting