Tennessee vs. Arkansas prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
SEC football returns to action this Saturday, as No. 12 Tennessee is back on Rocky Top to take on struggling Arkansas this weekend. Let’s take a look at the latest expert consensus prediction and betting lines for this Week 7 game.
Arkansas underwent a sudden coaching change after a 56-13 loss at home to Notre Dame, swapping Sam Pittman for interim Bobby Petrino, who wants to use the occasion to prove that he should be the Razorbacks’ head coach once again.
Tennessee is 3 points away from being undefeated after a loss against Georgia, but after wins over UAB and Mississippi State improved to a 4-1 overall record and rank first in college football by scoring 51 points per game on average.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Razorbacks visit the Vols this week?
Let’s take a look at the expert consensus prediction and what the wiseguys are making of this matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee this weekend.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas prediction, odds
As expected, the bookmakers are siding with the Vols over the Hogs this week.
Tennessee is a 12.5 point favorite at home against Arkansas, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 69.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Tennessee at -480 and for Arkansas at +360 to win outright.
Tennessee: -12.5 (-110)
Arkansas: +12.5 (-110)
Over 69.5 points: -105
Under 69.5 points: -115
Arkansas vs. Tennessee trends
Arkansas is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games... 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games against Tennessee... 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games played in October... 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games...
Tennessee is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games as the favorite... 1-7 ATS in its last 8 against Arkansas... 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games...
Where the money is going
Bettors are split on how to interpret this weekend’s matchup between the Volunteers and Razorbacks, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Arkansas is getting 50 percent of bets to either defeat the Vols outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin under 13 points in a loss.
The other 50 percent of wagers project that Tennessee will beat the Razorbacks by at least 13 points and cover the point spread.
Arkansas: 50% to cover
Tennessee: 50% to cover
Arkansas vs. Tennessee implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that the Volunteers will win comfortably at home against the Razorbacks and improve to 2-1 in SEC competition.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Tennessee will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 41 to 28.
The consensus prediction for Tennessee vs. Arkansas is...
- Tennessee -12.5
- Vols to win -480
- Under 69.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
