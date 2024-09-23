USC vs. Wisconsin football picks, odds for Week 5 game
USC returns to the Coliseum this week looking for its first win as a member of the Big Ten and ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll, hosting Wisconsin in college football’s Week 5 game on Saturday.
While the early returns suggest that USC’s defense is certainly a more refined product than it was the last 2 years, it still struggled to contain Michigan on the ground in last week’s loss.
Wisconsin is coming off an open week and following a 42-10 loss at home to Alabama that saw starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke lost for the season with an ACL injury.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s check in with the oddsmakers’ early predictions as USC welcomes Wisconsin this weekend.
USC vs. Wisconsin picks, odds
USC is a 14 point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book lists the total at 51.5 points for the game.
FanDuel set the moneyline odds for USC at -650 and for Wisconsin at +475 to win outright.
USC: -14 (-115)
Wisconsin: +14 (-105)
Over 51.5: Even
Under 51.5: -120
USC vs. Wisconsin trends
USC is 2-1 against the spread so far this season and has been a 6.8 point favorite on average this year ...
Wisconsin is 0-3 against the spread so far in 2024 and has been a 10.7 point underdog on average ...
USC is 4-9 against the spread in its last 13 games overall ...
The total has gone under in 10 of Wisconsin’s last 15 games ...
Southern Cal is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 home games and 0-9 ATS in its last 9 games against Big Ten teams ...
The Badgers are 0-7 straight-up in their last 7 games as the underdog ...
The total has gone over in 15 of USC’s last 18 games as the favorite ...
The total went under in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 7 games on the road ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
The majority of bets project USC will handle the Badgers and win its first Big Ten game.
Almost 8 in 10 bettors, or 79 percent, predict the Trojans will win the game and cover the spread.
The minority 21 percent of wagers suggest that Wisconsin will either upset USC or stay in the line.
The implied score suggests a victory for USC at home.
When taking the point spread and total into account, it’s implied that USC will defeat Wisconsin by a projected score of 33 to 19, resulting in a push and hitting the over.
Our early pick: USC -14
How to watch USC vs. Wisconsin
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT | 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: CBS network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams