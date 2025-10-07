Kirk Herbstreit reveals SEC team that shouldn’t be slept on
On a YouTube video, ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway discussed the outrageously crowded race for the SEC championship so far in a hectic 2025 season.
The duo remarked on the fact that the old days of Alabama or Georgia or a single dominant power owning an automatic path to the conference title game are no more. In a year like this, the crown is still totally up for grabs with still half of the teams in the league possessing a reasonable belief they could still get into and win the championship game to secure a College Football Playoff bid.
"It's... might as well take a dart, throw it at a board," Herbstreit said regarding how wide open the league feels compared to others. "I mean, the Big Ten, you have an idea, right? I mean, Ohio State, Oregon..."
Penn State? We're joking. Anyways, the Big Ten feels whittled down to just a few teams in serious contention already, while the SEC is still totally wide open. Even one of the teams who looked strong early on has now suffered a setback — Oklahoma, who's quarterback is currently on the mend following midseason surgery to his throwing hand's thumb (not ideal, nope, not at all).
However, Herbstreit believes the Sooners are still worth keeping an eye on if spectacular transfer QB John Mateer can heal up.
"By the way, don't sleep on Oklahoma," he told Joey Galloway, "If John Mateer gets healthy. If he's not healthy..." Herbstreit trailed off and waved his hand in disapproval, insinuating that the Sooners shot at the SEC title ceases to exist if Mateer can't return to form.
Oklahoma entered the season with excitement in the form of Mateer from Washington State, who was ripe for success after leading a terrific 2024 campaign and getting to come over with his offensive coordinator, the very young Ben Arbuckle. Brent Venables is always a solid defensive mind and the squad looked more balanced than ever entering a critical third season of his tenure.
So far.. .OU is delivering. They bested Michigan and Auburn at home and are undefeated entering the Red River Showdown but crossing their fingers to have their dynamic starting QB and possible Heisman Trophy frontrunner back in the lineup.
If he can get back to dazzling his way past defenses how he did through much of September, Kirk Herbstreit believes this Oklahoma club could contend for an SEC championship.