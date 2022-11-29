Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, predictions: ACC Championship odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, predictions: ACC Championship Game odds, spread, lines

Picks and predictions for Clemson vs. North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game as the college football schedule moves to the postseason
The college football regular season is over and now it's time to turn to the conference title races, including this week's ACC Championship Game between Clemson and North Carolina on Saturday.

A few weeks ago, this looked like potentially a play-in game for the College Football Playoff, but some costly losses by both teams appear to have ended any hopes the ACC had of making the national semifinal.

Carolina dropped two straight late in the season, to Georgia Tech and rival NC State, while Clemson lost at Notre Dame at home to unranked South Carolina.

But there's still a conference championship on the line and a quality New Year's bowl game, too, for whoever wins.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, predictions

Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, predictions for ACC Championship Game

Clemson predictions: The computer is comfortably siding with the Tigers, who have the 77.7 percent chance to win the game outright and win the ACC title.

North Carolina predictions: That leaves the Tar Heels with an outside 22.3 percent shot to pull off the upset and move to 10 wins.

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 7 point favorites against North Carolina, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Clemson -305 | North Carolina +240

Spread consensus pick: Clemson -7

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Clemson will defeat North Carolina by a score of 35.5 to 26.2 on Saturday and win the ACC Championship.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

How to watch and stream college football every season

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. UTSA
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

