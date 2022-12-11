Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023 college football season

USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player of the 2022 college football season, but it's never too early to get a look ahead at the contenders for the season to come.

Despite the annual changeover around the country, with many of the nation's premier talent at all positions heading off to the NFL this offseason, there are still plenty of elite prospects waiting to hear their name called in New York.

Who are the best players in contention for the Heisman Trophy next season?

Predicting the Heisman Trophy field for the 2023 college football season

Caleb Williams again. Don't be surprised to see the USC quarterback in the running for the Heisman again after he helped this offense come alive, sharing the lead nationally with 37 touchdown passes while posting top 10 marks in passing yards and throwing just four interceptions. It's hard to win the Heisman twice — just ask Bryce Young — but Williams has the arm and the legs to stay in contention.

Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State wide receiver. Despite the apparent belief of some Heisman voters, you don't have to be a quarterback to win the award. Harrison caught 60 passes for 969 yards with 11 touchdowns in 10 games this past season and was a Biletnikoff finalist. Most analysts believe Harrison is NFL-ready right now, thanks to a highlight reel full of expertly run routes, elite speed, and athletic catches, so his potential is already sky-high.

Michael Penix, Washington quarterback. After four injury-plagued years at Indiana, the QB transferred to UW and was right at home in Kalen DeBoer's offense, hitting 66 percent of his throws for a nation-leading 4,354 yards and 363 yards per game to go with 29 touchdowns, helping lead the Huskies to a 10-win season and keeping them in prime position to make another run in 2023.

Drake Maye, North Carolina quarterback. The redshirt freshman earned votes in the top 10 of this year's Heisman poll after emerging on the national stage this season, ranking third nationally with 4,115 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while stacking up a respectable 653 yards and seven additional scores on the ground while earning ACC Player of the Year honors. Carolina's defense is still a big question mark, but Maye isn't. He has the skill set to keep this team around.

Jordan Travis, Florida State quarterback. The junior hit over 200 yards passing in seven games this past season while scoring 22 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and ran for another 367 yards and seven touchdowns. Florida State improved to 9-3 on the year thanks to Travis' efforts, and was just 19 combined points away from finishing undefeated.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan quarterback. With the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards running the ball, the Wolverines didn't need McCarthy to be Tom Brady this year, but with Corum on the way out, the quarterback has a chance to leave a larger imprint on this offense. He showed flashes, throwing just 3 picks while scoring 20 times, and is a gifted runner with the football that can add another valuable dimension to Michigan's attack.

