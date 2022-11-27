AP top 25 poll: Michigan, USC surge in college football rankings for Week 14

As expected, Rivalry Week went a long way separating the wheat from the chaff, causing a shake-up in the polls ahead of Championship Weekend, and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 college football rankings.

Ohio State and Clemson took a tumble after suffering costly losses at home to rivals that seemed to have knocked both out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Michigan and USC are headed up as playoff selection approaches, the Wolverines fresh off a second straight dominant win over the Buckeyes, and the Trojans with a statement victory over ranked Notre Dame.

Both — undefeated Michigan and USC at one loss — are headed for their respective conference championship games with spots in the national semifinal on the line.

One surprise contender that seems to have played itself out of the running was LSU, the resurgent SEC West champs in Brian Kelly's debut season, but which lost a shocker at unranked Texas A&M to fall to three losses. That said, LSU can still affect the College Football Playoff with a date against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game.

Here's your look at the updated top 25 rankings, according to the AP voters.

AP top 25 college football rankings for Championship Week

Georgia (58 1st-place votes) Michigan (5) TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Clemson LSU Utah Kansas State Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UCF UTSA North Carolina Mississippi State

Others receiving votes

Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

AP top 25 biggest movers

Oregon State (Up 6). A solid win over rival Oregon moves the Beavers into a 9-win season and knocks the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title race, too.

Washington (Up 3). Those who stayed up late saw the Huskies tack on over 700 total yards of offense in a victory over rival Washington State in the Apple Cup.

Notre Dame (Down 6). A loss at USC ends that five-game win streak, but the Irish put up a fight behind an efficient offensive performance.

North Carolina (Down 6). Two straight losses to end the year for the Tar Heels, to lowly Georgia Tech and then rival NC State in overtime at home.

Rankings reflect most recent College Football Playoff poll

No. 2 Ohio State. Suddenly, the rivalry with Michigan looks to be trending decisively in favor of the school up north, which has eclipsed 40 points in two straight wins over the Buckeyes, with Ryan Day facing big questions.

No. 5 LSU. There was a small chance LSU could have made the playoff if it beat Georgia for the SEC title, but a shocking upset on the road to Texas A&M killed those hopes as LSU dropped to three losses.

No. 8 Clemson. Likewise for the Tigers, who, though already having clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, dropped a costly second loss at home to unranked South Carolina that likely pushes them out of the semifinal push.

No. 9 Oregon. The Ducks won eight straight behind a pyrotechnic offense after dropping the opener (badly) to Georgia, but finished losing two out of three to fall out of the Pac-12 title chase, finishing with a loss to rival Oregon State.

No. 15 Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman has something to build on after a five-game win streak, but the Irish took the L at Southern Cal in the finale despite some efficient play from its offense.

No. 17 North Carolina. The Tar Heels dropped a second straight game, to rival NC State a week after a stunner to Georgia Tech, to close out the regular season ahead of the matchup with Clemson in the ACC title match.

No. 20 Ole Miss. That's three straight losses and four out of five overall to sink the Rebels after a 7-0 start, but at least the school will keep Lane Kiffin, after a wave of speculation that he was leaving for Auburn.

No. 24 Cincinnati. The 32-game home win streak is history after Tulane knocked the Bearcats out of the AAC Championship Game chase. And now there are reports that Wisconsin is pursuing UC coach Luke Fickell.

No. 25 Louisville. An offense that was performing well slipped into neutral against a Kentucky team that had lost five of its last seven.

