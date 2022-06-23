CFB recruiting rankings: Where Texas landed after Arch Manning pledge

Texas landed the pledge of the 2023 college football recruiting class when quarterback Arch Manning committed to the Longhorns.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian prevailed in the most closely-watched recruiting story of the year, beating out SEC powers Alabama and Georgia.

With the news that Texas signed the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 prospect class, the school moved up a few spots in the latest college football recruiting rankings.

Texas is heading up the rankings

Texas moved into the No. 7 position in the On3 Football Recruiting Rankings, ahead of 10th ranked Texas A&M and behind No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Alabama, and No. 6 Clemson.

Texas came in at No. 19 overall in the 247Sports Composite Recruiting Rankings, a jump from its previous position at No. 24.

Still, the Longhorns rank behind Big 12 rivals West Virginia, TCU, Baylor, and Texas Tech, but are still well ahead of rival Oklahoma, ranked at No. 37.

Early Signing Period comes on Dec. 21, 2022 and ends on Dec. 23, 2022.

Manning is by far the biggest recruiting get for the Texas football program this cycle, as the quarterback earned the rare 1.000 rating on the 247Sports Composite.

Only three quarterbacks have earned that rating since 2000, and all of them committed to Texas. Vince Young and Quinn Ewers were the other two.

+ 5-star QB Arch Manning

+ 4-star WR Ryan Niblett

+ 4-star S Jamel Johnson

+ 4-star DL Dylan Spencer

+ 4-star LB S'Maje Burrell

+ 4-star RB Tre Wisner

+ 3-star TE Will Randle

+ 3-star TE Spencer Shannon

