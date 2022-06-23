CFB recruiting rankings: Where Texas landed after Arch Manning pledge

Skip to main content

College football recruiting rankings: Where Texas stands after Arch Manning commitment

Texas landed the pledge of the 2023 college football recruiting class when quarterback Arch Manning committed to the Longhorns.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian prevailed in the most closely-watched recruiting story of the year, beating out SEC powers Alabama and Georgia.

With the news that Texas signed the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 prospect class, the school moved up a few spots in the latest college football recruiting rankings.

Texas is heading up the rankings

Texas moved into the No. 7 position in the On3 Football Recruiting Rankings, ahead of 10th ranked Texas A&M and behind No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Alabama, and No. 6 Clemson.

Texas came in at No. 19 overall in the 247Sports Composite Recruiting Rankings, a jump from its previous position at No. 24.

Still, the Longhorns rank behind Big 12 rivals West Virginia, TCU, Baylor, and Texas Tech, but are still well ahead of rival Oklahoma, ranked at No. 37.

Early Signing Period comes on Dec. 21, 2022 and ends on Dec. 23, 2022.

Manning is by far the biggest recruiting get for the Texas football program this cycle, as the quarterback earned the rare 1.000 rating on the 247Sports Composite.

Only three quarterbacks have earned that rating since 2000, and all of them committed to Texas. Vince Young and Quinn Ewers were the other two.

Texas football 2023 recruiting class

+ 5-star QB Arch Manning

+ 4-star WR Ryan Niblett

+ 4-star S Jamel Johnson

+ 4-star DL Dylan Spencer

+ 4-star LB S'Maje Burrell

+ 4-star RB Tre Wisner

+ 3-star TE Will Randle

+ 3-star TE Spencer Shannon

(h/t 247Sports)

More from College Football HQ

No. 1 college football recruit Arch Manning commits to Texas

College football recruiting calendar: Key dates on the NCAA cycle

Arch Manning picks Texas: Why the No. 1 QB chose the Longhorns

Ranking the 10 best quarterbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting class

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Texas football cheerleaders at a college football game in the Big 12.
Rankings

CFB recruiting rankings: Where Texas landed after Arch Manning pledge

By James Parks1 minute ago
arch manning college football recruiting
News

Arch Manning commits to Texas: Why the No. 1 player chose the Longhorns

By James Parks1 hour ago
Arch Manning, the No. 1 player in the 2023 college football recruiting class.
News

The wait is over: Arch Manning makes his commitment

By James Parks3 hours ago
michigan football
News

Ex Michigan football player shot and killed: 'Wrong place, wrong time'

By James Parks3 hours ago
cj stroud ohio state
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN reveals preseason Top 25 for 2022

By James Parks5 hours ago
alabama football nick saban bryant denny
Schedules

When does the college football season start? What you need to know

By James Parks5 hours ago
A scene at Florida during an SEC college football game.
Rankings

Ranking must-watch Week 1 games on the college football schedule

By James Parks23 hours ago
College football news, rankings, schedules, and recruiting from College Football HQ.
News

Former college football player shot and killed on Father's Day

By James ParksJun 22, 2022