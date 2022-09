College football Week 2 TV Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings

Your guide to the Week 2 college football TV schedule

A look ahead to the Week 2 college football schedule

All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | Fox

Arkansas St. at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ACCN

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN

Missouri at Kansas State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN2

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | SECN

Western Illinois at Minnesota

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN

Duke at Northwestern

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | FS1

Ohio at Penn State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ABC

North Carolina at Georgia State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPNU

UTSA at Army

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | CBSSN

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

South Alabama at Central Michigan

Sat., Sept. 10 | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah

Sat., Sept. 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Lafayette at Temple

Sat., Sept. 10 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Ball State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

Sat., Sept. 10 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Furman at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

App State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Colorado at Air Force

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Memphis at Navy

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at No. 2 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State at Iowa

Sat, Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Virginia at Illinois

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Indiana State at Purdue

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Kansas at West Virginia

Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+

Old Dominion at East Carolina

Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN

No. 10 USC at Stanford

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arizona State at No. 12 Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Oregon State at Fresno State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Mississippi State at Arizona

Sat., Sept. 10 | 11 p.m. | FS1

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

