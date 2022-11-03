Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Nov. 5
Time: 6 p.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Point spread: Alabama comes into the game as 13.5 point favorites to defeat LSU on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
O/U: The oddsmakers set the over/under mark for the game at 56 points.
Moneyline: Alabama -654, LSU +400
FPI prediction: Alabama has the 76.4 percent chance to beat LSU, according to the Football Power Index computers. LSU has a 23.6 percent shot to upset the Crimson Tide, per the prediction model that simulates games 20,000 times.
What you need to know
Rankings reflect the official College Football Playoff top 25 poll
No. 6 Alabama: Not quite itself this season when judging against the dominant teams of past seasons, the Crimson Tide still packs a punch when they want to. Bryce Young is playing well, has a group of gifted receivers to work the deep portion of the field, and lead back Jahmyr Gibbs is a dual threat who doubles as a receiver from the backfield. And these front seven can still swarm the pocket with the best of them.
No. 10 LSU: Watch out for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who leads this team in rushing but can also spread the field with his arm and get into a rhythm. LSU has a shot to take a lead in the SEC West with a win in this game while also handing Alabama what would be its second loss, and almost certainly drop that team from playoff contention. Brian Kelly is in position to surprise some people.
