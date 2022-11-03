Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: Alabama vs. LSU

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Alabama comes into the game as 13.5 point favorites to defeat LSU on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The oddsmakers set the over/under mark for the game at 56 points.

Moneyline: Alabama -654, LSU +400

FPI prediction: Alabama has the 76.4 percent chance to beat LSU, according to the Football Power Index computers. LSU has a 23.6 percent shot to upset the Crimson Tide, per the prediction model that simulates games 20,000 times.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the official College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 6 Alabama: Not quite itself this season when judging against the dominant teams of past seasons, the Crimson Tide still packs a punch when they want to. Bryce Young is playing well, has a group of gifted receivers to work the deep portion of the field, and lead back Jahmyr Gibbs is a dual threat who doubles as a receiver from the backfield. And these front seven can still swarm the pocket with the best of them.

No. 10 LSU: Watch out for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who leads this team in rushing but can also spread the field with his arm and get into a rhythm. LSU has a shot to take a lead in the SEC West with a win in this game while also handing Alabama what would be its second loss, and almost certainly drop that team from playoff contention. Brian Kelly is in position to surprise some people.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

