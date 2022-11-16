Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Bedlam 2022: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State on the Week 12 college football schedule with updated predictions for Bedlam
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings

Week 12 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Oklahoma comes in as the 7.5 point favorites for the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 66 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma -292, Oklahoma State +235

Where Oklahoma State is right now: Despite losing three of their last four games, the Cowboys are still right in the mix for the Big 12 Championship Game, but that 48-0 loss to Kansas State still sticks out. The offense collapsed in that game and only marginally improved since then, scoring 16 in a loss to Kansas and 20 in a close win over Iowa State. OSU wants to get the Sooners while their rival is down and before they head out the door to the SEC.

Where Oklahoma is right now: It hasn't been ideal for Brent Venables in Year 1, especially not defensively. OU recovered somewhat after that midseason losing skid, moving to .500 overall, but is still just 2-5 in conference play, coming off two straight losses, against Baylor and West Virginia. Dillon Gabriel is third in the Big 12 with 16 touchdown passes and second in passer rating, and Sooner back Eric Gray hit over 100 yards in his last four games and is at 1,113 yards overall with 10 touchdowns.

FPI prediction: Oklahoma has the 61.5 percent chance to win the game outright, according to Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Oklahoma State has the 38.5 percent chance to win the game on the road, per FPI.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oklahoma State will win, 34-28, in an upset.

