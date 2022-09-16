Skip to main content

BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

BYU: We'll see if the Cougars get Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back on the field for this crucial game. BYU's top 2 wide receivers were missing last week in the win over Baylor, and they'll be needed against Oregon's solid pass defense. Chase Roberts had over 100 yards last week with those 2 out, but Jaren Hall needs more targets to come out of Eugene with this win while the Cougars try to develop their ground game, which was under 3 ypc last week.

Oregon: Don't let the Georgia game fool you: the Ducks still have a lot of power and experience on both lines of scrimmage. Not against the Bulldogs' skill pieces, but potentially against BYU's. Oregon has a solid linebacker corps led by Noah Sewell and boasts an offensive line with the veteran leadership needed to help protect Bo Nix while he works out his timing with what are some adept downfield targets. Oregon has won 20 straight games at home.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

