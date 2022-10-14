Clemson vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
Florida State: Since starting 4-0 on the year and seeming to finally take that big step under Mike Norvell, the Seminoles now haven't won a game since September, dropping two straight decisions to ranked ACC division foes Wake Forest and NC State by a combined 13 points. But it still has the power to move the ball with dual threat quarterback Jordan Travis, who can test Clemson's back seven, and a strong ground game that's good for just over 204 yards per outing.
No. 4 Clemson: Keep an eye on the secondary as it lines up against Travis and the Seminole receivers after a sloppy showing against Wake. But the Tigers won those two division games that FSU couldn't, taking a giant leap back into ACC and College Football Playoff contention. The offense has taken demonstrable steps forward with DJ Uiagalelei finding a groove in the air and Will Shipley leading a competent ground attack. Clemson is also one of the nation's best against the run, allowing under 63 yards per game.
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
