Clemson vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Florida State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Florida State: Since starting 4-0 on the year and seeming to finally take that big step under Mike Norvell, the Seminoles now haven't won a game since September, dropping two straight decisions to ranked ACC division foes Wake Forest and NC State by a combined 13 points. But it still has the power to move the ball with dual threat quarterback Jordan Travis, who can test Clemson's back seven, and a strong ground game that's good for just over 204 yards per outing.

No. 4 Clemson: Keep an eye on the secondary as it lines up against Travis and the Seminole receivers after a sloppy showing against Wake. But the Tigers won those two division games that FSU couldn't, taking a giant leap back into ACC and College Football Playoff contention. The offense has taken demonstrable steps forward with DJ Uiagalelei finding a groove in the air and Will Shipley leading a competent ground attack. Clemson is also one of the nation's best against the run, allowing under 63 yards per game.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

