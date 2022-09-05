Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game info

Clemson kicks off the 2022 college football schedule vs. Georgia Tech

How to watch

When: Mon., Sept. 5

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims at quarterback is Tech's best shot at moving the ball. He throws the ball accurately and quickly, and is a dynamic runner. But he's not much good if this young offensive line doesn't improve. So far, it hasn't protected him well at all. Now it lines up against a ravenous Clemson defensive front.

Clemson: It's no secret this team failed to live up to expectations last season, losing three games and missing out on the ACC title and College Football Playoff for the first time in six straight years. The path back isn't guaranteed, either, with questions at quarterback and as Dabo Swinney replaces both his coordinators. But if the Tigers can generate consistent pressure at the line and Uiagalelei cuts down on the mistakes, this team has tons of potential.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Clemson was an early College Football Playoff dynasty team.
