Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game info

Clemson kicks off the 2022 college football schedule vs. Georgia Tech

How to watch

When: Mon., Sept. 5

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern



TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims at quarterback is Tech's best shot at moving the ball. He throws the ball accurately and quickly, and is a dynamic runner. But he's not much good if this young offensive line doesn't improve. So far, it hasn't protected him well at all. Now it lines up against a ravenous Clemson defensive front.

Clemson: It's no secret this team failed to live up to expectations last season, losing three games and missing out on the ACC title and College Football Playoff for the first time in six straight years. The path back isn't guaranteed, either, with questions at quarterback and as Dabo Swinney replaces both his coordinators. But if the Tigers can generate consistent pressure at the line and Uiagalelei cuts down on the mistakes, this team has tons of potential.

According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

