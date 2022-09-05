Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game info
How to watch
When: Mon., Sept. 5
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims at quarterback is Tech's best shot at moving the ball. He throws the ball accurately and quickly, and is a dynamic runner. But he's not much good if this young offensive line doesn't improve. So far, it hasn't protected him well at all. Now it lines up against a ravenous Clemson defensive front.
Clemson: It's no secret this team failed to live up to expectations last season, losing three games and missing out on the ACC title and College Football Playoff for the first time in six straight years. The path back isn't guaranteed, either, with questions at quarterback and as Dabo Swinney replaces both his coordinators. But if the Tigers can generate consistent pressure at the line and Uiagalelei cuts down on the mistakes, this team has tons of potential.
